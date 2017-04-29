Muslim Daughter, Christian Mother: Alana Raybon and her mom, Patricia Raybon to be hosted on Sunday’s Moments of Inspiration
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 27, 2017–KREM’s Virginia Echols will feature on her show, Moments of Inspiration, from 6:00 am – 8:00 am this Sunday, April 30, Patricia Raybon, an award-winning author, and her daughter, American Islamic convert, Alana Raybon, a dedicated educator.
The two are the subject of a 2015 best seller – Undivided, which shares the compelling story of the two women, once divided by their faith.
“They didn’t talk. Not for ten years. Not about faith anyway. Instead, a mother and daughter tiptoed with pain around the deepest gulf in their lives – the daughter’s choice to leave the church, convert to Islam and become a practicing Muslim,” said the book’s summary.
Their joint appearance on KREM’s Moments of Inspiration is indeed a milestone.