NAWL Week 2 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 23, 2018– The National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) completed Week 2 of its home-and-away round-robin regular season this past weekend. The 8-team competition is divided into two zones, North and South.

In the South Zone on Saturday, April 21, at the Carl Ramos Stadium, home standing Dangriga Pumas had to come from behind to secure a 1-1 stalemate with visiting Sagitun from Independence. Sabrina Eiley (27’ PK) gave Sagitun the lead from the penalty spot; but Dorita Ramos equalized at the 80th minute for Pumas.

Meanwhile, at theVictor Sanchez Union Field in Punta Gorda, Jewel Fury from Belmopan came away with the 4-2 win over hosts Toledo Rumberas. Gisel Baeza had a hat trick (33’, 49’ & 90’) and Jennisha Scott (10’) got the other goal for Jewel Fury; while Rumberas got a goal each from Jinnelle Pott (1’) and Quniah Caliz (56’).

Both North Zone games were played on Sunday. At the Norman Broaster Stadium, it was Verdes Rebels prevailing, 2-1, over visiting Millennium United from Belize City. Jessica Orellano (48’) and Maricela Hernandez (79’) shook the net for the Rebels, while Jasmine Castillo (72’) got the only goal for Millennium.

And at the Santiago Ricalde Stadium in Corozal, the Gladiators of Orange Walk defeated Corozal’s Scorpions, 4-1, with goals from Iamara Baptist (2’), Kaite Jones (5’ & 10’) and Gianni Gomez (57’); while the Scorpions’ sole tally was by Janellie Chan (72’).

Below are the current Week 2 standings:

After the single home-and-away round-robin in each Zone, the top two teams from each Zone will go on to the home-and-away semifinals.

Upcoming Week 3 schedule:

Saturday, April 28

4:00 p.m. – Millennium United vs Gladiators – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – Dangriga Pumas vs Toledo Rumberas – Carl Ramos Stadium

5:00 p.m. – Jewel Fury vs Sagitun – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, April 29

4:00 p.m. – Corozal Scorpions vs Verdes Rebels – Santiago Ricalde Stadium