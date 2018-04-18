NEBL playoff scenarios

#1 seed still up for grabs with 2 weeks remaining in Pepsi NEBL regular season;

OW registered first win of season

SAN IGNACIO/SANTA ELENA, Sun. Apr. 15, 2018– Orange Walk Running Rebels got their first win on Friday night versus Belmopan Bandits, ensuring that they did not go winless in the Pepsi NEBL 2018 Season. Verdes, who cannot make the playoffs, surely acted like a spoiler on Friday night, eliminating all chances for Belize City Defenders to grab home court advantage in the semi-finals. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the two top teams are fighting for the #1 seed and the crucial home court advantage in the playoffs. San Pedro Tiger Sharks simply need to win their last game and they will lock up the top seed entering the playoffs. Smart Belize Hurricanes can quietly climb the standings and grab the #2 seed entering the playoffs if they can win their remaining 3 games.

Below is a breakdown of the different playoff scenarios.

San Pedro Tiger Sharks (9-2): Has clinched a playoff berth. Can clinch the #1 seed and home court advantage throughout the playoffs if they win their remaining game versus Digicell Belize City Defenders. Will fall to the #2 seed going into the playoffs if lose their last game versus Digicell Belize City Defenders and Griga Dream Ballers win their last game versus Smart Belize Hurricanes.

Griga Dream Ballers (9-2): Has clinched a playoff berth. Can clinch the #1 seed and home court advantage in the playoffs if they win their last game versus Smart Belize Hurricanes and San Pedro Tiger Sharks loses their last game versus DigiCell Belize City Defenders. Will remain with the #2 seed if San Pedro Tiger Sharks wins their last game versus DigiCell Belize City Defenders and they win their last game versus Smart Belize Hurricanes. Will fall to the #3 seed if they lose their last game versus Smart Belize Hurricanes by more than 5 points and Smart Belize Hurricanes wins their other 2 games versus Belmopan Bandits and DigiCell Belize City Defenders.

DigiCell Belize City Defenders (6-4): Has clinched a playoff berth. Will not be able to clinch the #1 or #2 seeds, so they will not have home court advantage in the playoffs.

Smart Belize Hurricanes (6-3): Has clinched a playoff berth. Can clinch the #2 seed and home court advantage in the semi-finals if they win their remaining 3 games versus Belmopan Bandits, Griga Dream Ballers and DigiCell Belize City Defenders and the win versus Griga Dream Ballers is by more than 5 points.

Verdes (3-7): Unable to make the playoffs this season.

Belmopan Bandits (2-8): Unable to make the playoffs this season.

Orange Walk Running Rebels (1-10): Unable to make the playoffs this season.