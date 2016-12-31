Newlywed’s hopes dashed by fatal RTA

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 29, 2016–Tressa Ramclam-Alfaro, who just married Josue Alfaro, 38, on Christmas Eve, is overcome with grief after having lost her husband on her birthday. Tressa told Amandala that Josue, the father of her eight-month-old son, was preparing a surprise barbecue and party for her when his life was cut short in a road collision which happened after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, between Miles 11 and 12 of the Philip Goldson Highway.

On their bed on the night of the fatal accident lay two bottles of champagne that he had purchased for them to drink.

In an unexplainable twist of fate, four days after she exchanged marriage vows with Josue, she was picking up both their marriage certificate and his death certificate.

Alfaro was on his way from his Sandhill home to Belize City, to pick up his wife from her grandmother’s house, when he lost his life in a traffic accident.

At a press conference held today, Thursday, Ladyville police claimed that Alfaro was overtaking a vehicle when he collided head-on with a passenger bus, driven by Alex Lee McFadzean.

His red pickup truck was totaled and his left foot had been amputated. He received several body injuries. He was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The bus into which he collided, a green Blue Bird Mcfadzean bus, received minor damages to its front left side, but there were no serious injuries to the passengers onboard.

On the night of the accident, Ladyville police detained the driver of the bus, took a urine sample from him and served him with a Notice of Intended Prosecution. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Edward Broaster, said that this is standard procedure. He added that preliminary investigations have suggested that the accident was not the bus driver’s fault.

However, the wife of the deceased challenges the police’s account of what transpired. According to her, two persons from the Crime Scenes Unit, among other witnesses, suggested that the accident was not her husband’s fault.

She told our newspaper that two buses, a yellow and a green bus, were directly in front of her husband.

She told us that she has since contracted the services of an attorney to look into the matter.

According to Mrs. Alfaro, her husband is a cautious driver who has much experience driving vehicles into the country while making a living as a car dealer.

Furthermore, he never operated a vehicle unless he felt that he was fully able to do so, she said.

“He was the best provider; he made sure we were never short of nothing,” Mrs. Alfaro recalled.

She reminisced that he was a very helpful man, loved by her family and those in their Sandhill community, who could always find a plate of food at the home of the Alfaros.

Aside from being a car dealer, Josue was a part-time licensed air conditioner and refrigerator technician.

He had previously worked for two decades at Bowen and Bowen Limited.