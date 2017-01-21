Orange Walk football games, results & schedule

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Jan. 16, 2017

Under 10 finals

The Orange Walk Football Association’s (OWFA) Under 10 finals were held at Orange Walk Technical Field on Saturday, January 14. In the third-place game, Trial Farm Crocodiles won by default over San Lazaro. And in the championship final, Landy’s Jrs. shut out Minions, 3-0, with 2 goals from Raul Witzil and 1 from Mark Bainton, Jr.

Under 17 games

Two Under 17 games were also played at Orange Walk Technical Field on Saturday. Vibes Alive won, 4-1, over Black Water of Trial Farm; and Colombia dropped Orange Walk Central Stars, 1-0, on a goal by Andir Chi.

1st Division semifinals

Coming up this Sunday will be the OWFA Amateur League 1st Division semifinal games at the Louisiana Football Field.

Semifinals schedule:

Sunday, January 22

1:00 p.m. – Progresso United vs Trinidad FC

3:00 p.m. – Progresso FC vs Desert Storms, Jrs. (of Guinea Grass)