Over-40 reg. season down to last 2 back matches

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 23, 2018– Two back matches were played over the weekend, and two more remain to complete the regular season of the 2018 Football Federation of Belize (FFB) National Over-40 competition.

At the MCC Grounds on Saturday evening, division leading San Pedro Veterans were held to a 1-1 draw by home standing Lake Medina’s H.J.; and yesterday, Sunday, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, it was the visiting Mango Creek Veterans with the 1-nil win over Belmopan Veterans.

Two back matches to complete the regular season: a somewhat meaningless encounter between Dangriga New Site Erei and Belmopan Veterans, since neither team can make the playoffs; and a very meaningful clash between division leaders Kulture Yabra Veterans and San Pedro Veterans at the MCC.

The playoff seeding is already determined in the South group, but Kulture and San Pedro are presently tied for the lead in the North, which will be finally decided with their game this weekend. (See current standings below.) According to the semifinal playoff format, it will be #1 North vs #2 South, and #2 North vs #1 South.

Final regular season games (back matches):

Sunday, July 29

4:00 p.m. – Kulture Yabra Veterans vs San Pedro Veterans – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – Dangriga New Site Erei vs Belmopan Veterans – Carl Ramos Stadium