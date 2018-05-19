Palas Birthday Race results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 14, 2018– Here are the results from the Weekend Warriors (WW) Palas Birthday Race held yesterday from Data-Pro to Democracia Junction and back via Boom Road, for 56 miles. The race started at 9:00 a.m. with 51 “WW A/B/C” riders, and 41 of them finished.

Finishing order was: 1st Place – Dwayne Wade (Bze Boys, 2:21:06); 2nd Daniel Cano (Santino’s, 2:21:09); 3rd Philip Burns (Cayo Rentals, 2:23:38); 4th Wayne Moses (unattached, 2:21:49); 5th Jose Cuellar (Santino’s, 2:23:35); 6th Barney Brown (Scotiabank, 2:23:47); 7th Palas Joseph (Lampaz, st); 8th Warren Coye (Santino’s, st); 9th Kirk Sutherland (DigiCell-4G, st); 10th Vallan Symns (Kulture Megabytes, st); 11th Ryan Willoughby (Valvoline, st); 12th Derrick Smith (BFSC, st); 13th Jack Sutherland (DigiCell-4G, st); 14th Mark Gentle (FT Williams, st); 15th Santi Castillo (Santino’s, st); 16th Kenneth Butler (FT Williams, st); 17th Stephen Bisset (Lampaz, st); 18th Mark Reid (Santino’s, st); 19th Marvin Hyde (Smart, st); 20th John Burns (DigiCell-4G, st); 21st Gilroy Lewis (BFSC, st); 22nd Alicia Thompson (Kulture Megabytes, st); 23rd Gilberto Acosta (Santino’s, st); 24th Andrew Brown (Kulture Megabytes, st); 25th Ruthford Cunningham (Smart, st); 26th Hector Tzuleta (Valvoline, st); 27th Sean Duncan (Smart, st); 28th Omar Gomez (Santino’s, st); 29th Michael Lewis (unattached, st); 30th Alvan Gillett (Kulture Megabytes, st); 31st Windell Williams, Sr. (Smart, st); 32nd Dean Boyce (FT Williams, st); 33rd Eddie Usher (DigiCell-4G, st); 34th Orson Butler (Bel-Cal, 2:23:51); 35th Kaya Cattouse (Smart, 2:23:59); 36th Steven Robinson (Valvoline, st); 37th Louis Usher (FT Williams, st); 38th Isaiah Willacey (Santino’s, 2:24:01); 39th Halton Ritchie (Kulture Megabytes, 2:24:08); 40th Leroy Vargas (Valvoline, 2:24:11); and 41st Nigel Matus (M&M Engineering, st).