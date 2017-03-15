Police capture Mario Aguirre, 25, alleged killer of Marcelino Chan, 54

SAN ROMAN, Orange Walk District, Mon. Mar. 13, 2017–The police manhunt to capture Mario Aguirre, 25, a truck driver of San Roman, wanted for the murder of his cousin and fellow villager, Marcelino Chan, 54, a father of 11 children, came to a successful conclusion yesterday when he was captured in the village and charged with murder.

Aguirre has not yet been arraigned in court.

Police say that at about 8:30 Saturday night, March 4, in San Roman, Aguirre stabbed Chan 4 times — in the left side of the chest, behind the ears, and twice in the rib cage.

Witnesses say that Aguirre and his common-law wife became involved in a domestic dispute in front of his house in the village, and he began to beat her.

Chan, who saw what was happening, intervened and parted the fight, and after he was able to subdue his cousin, he walked away, but police allege that Aguirre went up behind him and stabbed him.

Those who knew him said that Chan was friendly and approachable, and also that Aguirre was a quiet person.