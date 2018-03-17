Police Department shakeup

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 15, 2018– In less than a year, the Belize Police Department has seen yet another major shakeup.

As we go to press tonight, we understand that Chester Williams, who served as Assistant Commissioner of Police and the head of the Professional Standard Branch, has been elevated to Deputy Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations.

Our newspaper also understands that Edward Broaster, who served as Assistant Commissioner of Police and head of the Operations unit, will now serve as Deputy Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Administration.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dezerie Phillips Magdaleno, who had responsibility for Eastern Division North, will now serve in Management Services, which had previously been led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Robert Mariano.

Mariano will take ACP Phillips’ office in the swap.

In Eastern Division South, Senior Superintendent of Police, Howell Gillett, will replace Senior Superintendent Marco Vidal.

Vidal will return to Special Branch and will replace Superintendent Marlon Allen, who will serve as the Commander of the Police Training Academy.

The Belize Police Department has not yet sent out an official release on these changes, but our information comes from reliable members of the department.

We understand that these changes will take place with immediate effect.