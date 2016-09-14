Police registers second PLB win

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 12, 2016–Few fans give Belize’s Police United FC much of a chance going against reigning Mexican champions Pachuca FC tomorrow night at the FFB Stadium in Belmopan in the return leg of their Scotiabank/CONCACAF Champions League series, where Pachuca took game 1 by a 3-0 margin. But if the Police United team needed a confidence builder, they got it on Saturday at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, where they secured a 2-1 victory against a game and young Wagiya FC in Week 4 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Opening Season 2016-2017. John King gave Police the early lead at the 5th minute, and Harrison “Cafu” Roches made it 2-nil at the 59th minute, before Wagiya avoided the shutout with a late goal from Alton Carr (86’) for the 2-1 final score. Also on Saturday, it was visiting FC Belize coming away with the 1-nil win against home standing Placencia Assassins, courtesy of a first half goal by Hector Martinez. Like the Belmopan Bandits, who rested this past weekend, FC Belize has only scored a total of 3 goals in as many matches, but neither team as suffered a loss yet, and are tied in points for the standings lead along with Wagiya FC, who suffered their first loss on Saturday, but have played one more game than the Bandits and FC Belize.

In action on Sunday, Verdes FC pulled out a hard earned 2-1 victory over a determined BDF FC in front of the Cayo fans at the Norman Broaster Stadium. The first half ended tied at 1-1, after Ricardo “Cheety” Jimenez (8’) had given the home team the early lead, but Shane “Chucky” Flores pounced on an error by Elroy “Zabble” Rowley in goal for Verdes, to slam in the equalizer at the 28th minute. What proved the game winner came early in second half, when Gilroy “Bredda” ended a brilliant cut inside from left to right, before burying a hard right-footed grounder past the BDF goalkeeper at the 47th minute. Meanwhile, up north at the People’s Stadium, newcomer Orange Walk FC remains winless so far, as visiting Freedom Fighters FC from Punta Gorda grabbed their first victory of the young season. Jaren Lambey (23’ & 28’) struck twice for Freedom Fighters, with Kenroy Arthurs (75’) adding another; while Leonardo Velasquez got the sole tally for the home squad, Orange Walk FC, who are yet to earn their first point in the competition.

Upcoming Week 5 games:

Saturday, September 17

3:30 p.m. – BDF FC vs Freedom Fighters FC – MCC Grounds (TV)

Sunday, September 18

3:30 p.m. – Orange Walk FC vs Belmopan Bandits FC – People’s Stadium

3:30 p.m. – Police United FC vs Placencia Assassins FC – Norman Broaster Stadium (TV)

3:30 p.m. – FC Belize vs Wagiya FC – MCC Grounds

(Verdes FC – Resting)

Next week will see our first set of mid-week encounters in Week 6, followed by next weekend’s Week 7 games. See below:

Week 6 mid-week schedule:

Tuesday, September 20

7:30 p.m. – Belmopan Bandits SC vs Wagiya FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Placencia Assassins FC vs Verdes FC – Michael Ashcroft Stadium

Wednesday, September 21

3:30 p.m. – Police United FC vs BDF FC – Norman Broaster Stadium

3:30 p.m. – FC Belize vs Orange Walk FC – MCC Grounds

(Freedom Fighters – Resting)

Week 7 schedule:

Saturday, September 24

7:30 p.m. – Placencia Assassins vs BDF FC – Michael Ashcroft Stadium

Sunday, September 25

3:30 p.m. – Freedom Fighters FC vs Belmopan Bandits FC – Toledo Union Field

3:30 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Orange Walk FC – Norman Broaster Stadium

3:30 p.m. – FC Belize vs Police United FC – MCC Grounds

(Wagiya FC – Resting)