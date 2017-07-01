Police tribunal charges apparently intoxicated policeman

BELMOPAN, Tues. June 27, 2017–This morning at about 10:00, a policeman was seen lying on the ground near the Belmopan Bus Terminal. He tried to get up, but apparently could not. He got into a sitting position, but fell. He then managed to get up, and tried to retrieve his cap and handcuffs that were near him on the ground, but was unable to do so.

Police said that they went to the bus stop, where they saw a police officer in uniform, apparently under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They identified the officer as Police Constable 1319 Florencio Rash, attached to Eastern Division South (Precinct 1, Belize City).

Belmopan police said that they took him into custody and charged him internally. Rash was charged with “Act to the Prejudice of Good Order and Discipline, bringing the department into disrepute, conduct unbecoming of a police officer and violation of police codes of ethics.”

Police said that Rash was taken before a police tribunal today, where he pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned until July 11.

A recommendation was made to the Commissioner of Police to interdict PC Rash from duties pending the outcome of the trial.

The police tribunal has the power to try, and suggest punishment, for police officers guilty of misconduct. Such penalties include dismissal with disgrace, and forfeiture of money and awards for their services.