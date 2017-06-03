Subscribe to our Rss

Race to the playoffs; back-to-back days of Smart 13 & Under at MCC

Sports — 03 June 2017 — by Stanley Reneau
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. June 1, 2017-It is a very tight race, indeed, to the Top-4 playoffs in the 6th Annual Smart 13 & Under, Football Tournament; and two Weeks of games will be packed into the coming weekend, as a full slate of 6 games each will be played on Saturday and Sunday at the MCC. So far, no team has secured a playoff spot; but a few might be a lot closer to doing so after this weekend. (See standings below.)

Saturday, June 3
9:30 a.m. – Warriors FC vs Ladyville Rising Stars
10:20 a.m. – Collet Strikers vs Reality Youth
11:10 a.m. – Heights FC vs Brown Bombers
12:00 noon – Hattieville Riverside Boys vs City Boys
12:50 p.m. – Carlston FC vs Sampson Academy
1:40 p.m. – Bze Elementary Spurs vs Ladyville Jaguars

Sunday, June 4
9:30 a.m. – Carlston FC vs Reality Youth
10:20 a.m. – Bze Elementary Spurs vs City Boys
11:10 a.m. – Collet Strikers vs Heights FC
12:00 noon – Ladyville Jaguars vs Warriors FC
12:50 p.m. – Sampson Academy vs Ladyville Rising Stars
1:40 p.m. – Brown Bombers vs Hattieville Riverside Boys

