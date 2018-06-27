The Ripper visits

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 25, 2018– A prominent figure in Belize City 1st Division football from the glory days of the 1970s, Phillip “The Ripper” Coye spent over an hour chatting with a couple of his former Charger teammates, yours truly, Chilor and Russell Vellos, and manager, The X, “back a di zinc fence” this morning. Of course, we happily reminisced on those football days and memorable events, and shared updates on the situation with some of our veteran ‘ballers, some of whom have passed, in recent days. An original Plaza ‘baller who grew up just across the street from Cinderella Plaza at the Coye family residence on Freetown Road, The Ripper has been making regular visits from the U.S., where he has resided the past few decades, and plans to soon return to retire permanently at his new home in Corozal. Before joining Charger for a season, The Ripper had played with White Label, who won the City championship in 1976-77; and earlier with Amateur Sporting Club along with Winston “Caudiroy” Denton and his brother “Tang” Coye; and later with BEC and a couple other teams before migrating to the U.S.

Big-Up, The Ripper, one of the ranking strikers from the 1970s!