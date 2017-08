Dear Editor,

Is it mere incompetence, or is it simple GREED ? Let’s put down our rum and Cokes for a minute and ask ourselves, what has the GOB ever done that contributed to the stability and betterment of society?

A free T-shirt and a bucket of chicken at election time don’t count!

Belize, what is your future when you acquiesce to, and tolerate these scoundrels?

All best luck…

Russell Czarnecki