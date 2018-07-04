Subscribe to our Rss

Rural Female Softball reg. season ends; 4-team playoffs for championship this Sunday in Lords Bank

Sports — 04 July 2018 — by Barbara Cadle
BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 2, 2018– The Belize Rural Female Softball Tournament 2018 completed its regular season yesterday, Sunday, with games played in Burrell Boom; and the 4 top teams in the standings (See standings below.) will take the field this coming Sunday in Lords Bank to play for the championship.

In the scheduled game 1 in Burrell Boom yesterday, Arrows Reloaded of Bermudian Landing won by default over Sandhill Shooting Stars. Game 2 saw Unity of Double Head Cabbage edging Lords Bank Sunrise, 7-6.  Winning pitcher was Sheraine Westby; while Iceany Baptist suffered the loss. And in the last game of the day, Orchid Girls of Burrell Boom had things their way with a 15-5 win over Easy Does It of Flowers Bank. The win was credited to Valorie Vernon, and the loss was charged to Yvette Flowers.

The 4-team playoff games are scheduled for this Sunday, July 8, commencing at 9:00 a.m. sharp at the Lords Bank Cricket/Softball Field. Battling for the Belize Rural Senior Female Softball Championship will be: Orchid Girls (Burrell Boom), Unity DHC (Double Head Cabbage), Lords Bank Sunrise (Lords Bank) and Easy Does It (Flowers Bank).

