Rural Female Softball reg. season ends; 4-team playoffs for championship this Sunday in Lords Bank

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 2, 2018– The Belize Rural Female Softball Tournament 2018 completed its regular season yesterday, Sunday, with games played in Burrell Boom; and the 4 top teams in the standings (See standings below.) will take the field this coming Sunday in Lords Bank to play for the championship.

In the scheduled game 1 in Burrell Boom yesterday, Arrows Reloaded of Bermudian Landing won by default over Sandhill Shooting Stars. Game 2 saw Unity of Double Head Cabbage edging Lords Bank Sunrise, 7-6. Winning pitcher was Sheraine Westby; while Iceany Baptist suffered the loss. And in the last game of the day, Orchid Girls of Burrell Boom had things their way with a 15-5 win over Easy Does It of Flowers Bank. The win was credited to Valorie Vernon, and the loss was charged to Yvette Flowers.

The 4-team playoff games are scheduled for this Sunday, July 8, commencing at 9:00 a.m. sharp at the Lords Bank Cricket/Softball Field. Battling for the Belize Rural Senior Female Softball Championship will be: Orchid Girls (Burrell Boom), Unity DHC (Double Head Cabbage), Lords Bank Sunrise (Lords Bank) and Easy Does It (Flowers Bank).