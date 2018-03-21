San Pedro jumps BDF in PLB standings; 4 more weeks to Top-4 playoffs

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 19, 2018– All Week 10 games were played yesterday at 4 different venues across the country; and the race to the Top-4 playoffs is going full throttle, as newcomers San Pedro Pirates displaced perennial powerhouse BDF for the 4thh spot in the standings, in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2017-2018 Closing Season.

In the early game at 3:00 p.m. yesterday at the Ambergris Stadium, home standing San Pedro Pirates got a goal each from Jesse Smith (46’), Carlos Pertuz (57’) and Highking Roberts (78’), to shut out the visiting Placencia Assassins, 3-0. The victory pushed San Pedro past BDF into fourth position in the standings. (See standings below.)

At 4:00 p.m. on the same day, league leading Belmopan Bandits SC kept their undefeated record intact, shutting out Police United, 2-nil, with a goal in each half from Jerome “Jarro” James (38’) and Rony Sanchez (67’). Meanwhile, out west at the Norman Broaster Stadium, the home team, Verdes FC had to come from behind to clip BDF FC, 2-1, with both goals coming from Alcides “Paco” Thomas (28’ & 85’), after Jaren Lambey (5’) had given BDF the early lead. And at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, home standing Wagiya FC also made a big comeback to register their first season win, 3-2, after Toledo’s Freedom Fighters had taken a 2-nil first half lead. Both Freedom Fighters’ goals were by Alexander “Pleck” Peters (19’ & 41’); but Wagiya came roaring back with goals from Warren Moss (45’) and Jonard Castillo (66’ & 70’). Out of the playoff race, Wagiya FC is playing for pride only now, and remain dangerous at home, especially when their lineup includes striker Jonard Castillo, who was not with the team for last week’s 2-0 loss to B DF at the MCC. (See Top Goleadors list below.)

Upcoming Week 11 games:

Saturday, March 24

7:30 p.m. – Placencia Assassins FC vs Verdes FC – M.A. Stadium

8:00 p.m. – Belmopan Bandits SC vs Wagiya FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, March 25

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs San Pedro Pirates FC – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – Freedom Fighters FC vs Police United FC – Victor Sanchez Union Field