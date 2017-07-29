BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 27, 2017–Arguably the most hated persons in San Pedro, Anke and David Doehm, have relocated to Belize City because San Pedranos have told them in no uncertain terms that they are not welcome to remain on the island after the brutal death of a 13-year-old girl who was in their care.

Tonight, however, residents of Reggae Street on Belize City’s southside contacted Amandala to express their discomfort and displeasure with their new neighbors.

Residents of Reggae Street tell Anke and David Doehm that their kind isn’t wanted in the neighborhood

The Doehms moved in at around 10 o’clock this morning, but neighbors want them to move out immediately, because they fear that their presence might disrupt the peace in their community.

“Right here at this blue apartment building, the lady and the man who is accused of the little girl’s death in San Pedro, is living in this area, and we, the residents of this area, are not pleased to have these people residing here,” said one man, who further commented, “We would like them to go to the Kolbe Foundation, because our life is at stake. So we would like them to get out of this neighborhood as quickly as possible. They moved in here today, and we would like them to move out tonight.”

Another woman who has lived on Reggae Street since 1989 told Amandala, “Me nuh want dey kinda people back yah, because they attract attention, and they attract things weh nuh fi happen to people.”

She claimed that the Doehms were already considered “criminals,” and so she did not want anyone seeking justice for Faye Lin Cannon, to come and “stone and shoot up in the area.”

According to her, the lives of innocent residents are now in danger in an already poorly lit community.

“If yuh da wa hated person u nuh fi live inna wa community weh people love people. We nuh fight back yah, we nuh quarrel back yah, we watch one another wid love,” she added.

Another woman echoed her sentiments, telling Amandala, “This neighborhood is getting peaceful. We just need them to move out of the apartment. My mother lives across from them, and they are putting our children at risk.”

“Di same thing dem people da San Pedro want, da di same thing we want, get dem people inna Kolbe,” said another man who wished to remain anonymous.

If the Doehms do not leave the area, residents say they, too, will lead protests to get them out by tomorrow, Friday.

The Doehms declined to comment to Amandala tonight.

They were recently released on Supreme Court bail after they were charged with cruelty to a child in connection with the death of their 13-year-old adopted child, Faye Lin Cannon, who, police reports say, had been physically and sexually abused before she died.