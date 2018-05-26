Subscribe to our Rss

Like a scratched record … fuel prices have increased again!

Headline — 26 May 2018
Like a scratched record … fuel prices have increased again!

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. May 24, 2018– Breaking News Belize has reported that fuel prices have gone up again. Premium gasoline price per gallon has jumped from $11.36 to $11.67; regular gasoline from $11.14 to $11.35; diesel from $10.60 to $10.63. Kerosene remained at $7.745 per gallon.

Breaking News Belize said that “The Belize Bureau of Standards (BBS) has issued a release with new increases in gas prices effective midnight tonight (Wednesday)”.

Amandala, the nation’s newspaper with the largest circulation by far, has received no such press release from The Belize Bureau of Standards, and this state of affairs has existed for some time now.

Related Articles

Failed homosexual sex attempt led to doctor’s death Carl Coc, 19, shot to death on Dolphin and Gibnut Streets Jose Zelaya, Jr., found dead in Calcutta cane field UDP CitCo owed $77,000 in SSB contributions

Share

About Author

Deshawn Swasey

(0) Readers Comments

Comments are closed.