Security guard remanded for Lords Bank murder of student

BELIZE CITY, Tues. May 2, 2017–Timothy Thurton, a security guard and Ladyville resident, appeared in the Magistrate’s Court this morning, but it was not until the afternoon session of the court that the man accused of Ladyville’s third murder for the year was taken before a magistrate.

Thurton, 28, appeared before Magistrate Carlon Mendoza, who read a single charge of murder to him, “for causing the unlawful death of Brandon Bradley, 17, on April 26, in Lords Bank, Ladyville, in the Belize Judicial District.”

The court cannot offer bail to persons charged with murder, and therefore, Thurton was remanded to the Belize Central Prison until his next court date on August 2.

On the night of Wednesday, April 26, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Brandon Bradley, an ITVET student, was socializing with his brother and friends at a popular hangout spot which lies a short distance away from his home.

Bradley left for home on his bicycle, and shortly after, gunshots rang out. His brother and family members found him in some bushes, dead. He had been shot in the back and chest.

Police reportedly found two expended shells on the murder scene.