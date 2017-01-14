Sex videos “gone viral” on social media

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 12, 2017–Videos of four young Belizean females, ages unknown, have gone viral on social media since the start of the New Year, but it wasn’t for their academic excellence or even their athletic achievements.

Instead, the females, apparently minors, were filmed as they engaged in casual sexual intercourse.

In one video, an apparently inebriated female and a popular Belize City bus driver were filmed on board a bus in broad daylight in a 2-minute video as they moved to R. Kelly’s 2005 single, “Wine for Me.”

In another video, which was 2 minutes and 30 seconds long, a group of men took turns as they had sex with another young woman who, we were told, suffers from mental health challenges.

She could be heard telling the men that she was tired and that she wanted to go home. The video showed that she pushed one of the men as she got up from the bed and tried to leave.

However, she was physically forced back on the bed by the man as other men could be heard ordering him to hold her legs to prevent her from moving.

Shockingly, in all of the videos, the sex being exhibited was unprotected.

Our newspaper was able to identify one of the females in the video who had been continuously and publicly embarrassed on Facebook after her friends, classmates and other persons saw the video.

Today, Thursday, our newspaper spoke to Police Press Officer Raphael Martinez, on what could be done in these cases.

He first told us that in cases where the females are suspected to be minors, unable to consent, the only way rape charges could be pursued is if a formal police complaint is launched.

In the other instance where the video continues to be shared on Facebook, Whatsapp and other social media platforms, Martinez told us that there was not much that could be done.

He told us that the Police Department is working on a social media policy, but it has not yet been translated to law.

Martinez conceded that he was unable to say when it would in fact be adopted, and so there is not much the Department could do to stop the circulation of the videos or the cyber bullying.

At press time these videos remain public and in circulation.