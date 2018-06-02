South Side Caye Caulker residents write Jr. Heredia

To: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation

Hon. Jose Manuel Heredia, Jr.

Chief Executive Officer – Mr. Yashin Dujon

I am writing to you on behalf of the residents, citizens and land owners that live on the south side of Caye Caulker in the communities also known as South Point and Eden Isle. For the past 20 years we have never had a permanent road built by the GOB that would cross or go around the airstrip. Instead we have had 2 homemade roads, one for the west side (Eden Isle) and 1 for the east side (South Point) that went around the airstrip. Although these trails worked for the residents and guests living/staying on the south side they were and still are illegal as they cross through private property.

The current situation. The BAA is repairing and upgrading the airstrip. In their plans they call for a fence around the airstrip all the way to the water’s edge on the west side. By doing so would block our only access to Eden Isle. On May 22, 2018 the BAA and Caye Caulker Village Council stated they were also closing off the trail/road we currently use to gain access into South Point leaving only a small walking trail along the eastern shore (using the law of Queen’s Land).

We are contacting you for your help in finding a permanent solution in which a proper road would be built. By not having access to the main village, would put all of the residents and tourists in the South Side without emergency (Police and Fire) and medical services. Also buying food/water or conducting daily business such as getting the children to school would become a daunting task much less bringing in materials for home repairs or water when our cisterns run low. In addition to not having a permanent road, this part of the island will never have proper utilities available to them.

The South Side currently has a network of roads inside the communities that the residents currently repair and maintain without help or financial aid from the Caye Caulker Village Council or the Government of Belize. We are just asking for 1 government road to be built so we do not become separated from the main village of Caye Caulker by the airstrip.

We thank you for your time and consideration. We look forward to your help and working with you on this urgent matter.

Best Regards,

The Residents of South Side Caye Caulker, Belize

Contact Email: [email protected]

Tuesday, May 29, 2018