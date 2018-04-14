Subscribe to our Rss

Stann Creek F.A. Week 7 results, standings

Sports — 14 April 2018 — by Kevin Flores – Chairman, SCFA
DANGRIGA, Sun. Apr. 8, 2018– The Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) Cup 2018 tournament had Week 7 games on Friday, April 6, and Sunday, April 8, at the Carl Ramos Stadium.

In the opener on Friday night, B&B Beverages dropped Silk Grass SG Ballers, 2-0, with goals from Donell Arzu (4’) and Carl Sarvia (55’). And in the nightcap, it was Pomona Warriors, 2-1, over Hopkins Ibayani.  Kenyon Roches (42’) and Jevon Aranda (84’) shook the net for Pomona, while Elton Gordon (33’) tallied for Hopkins.

Sunday’s opener saw Valley Pride shelling Benguche, 6-1, with Mickey Borland (47’ & 52’) and Robert Hernandez (70’, 78’, 80’ & 82’) sharing the scoring for Valley Pride, while Darwin Castillo got the lone goal for Benguche. In the nightcap, South Side Warriors got the 2-1 win over New Site Tire Depot with a goal each from Leston Garcia (36’) and Fredrick Flores (86’), while Delroy Andrews (17’) scored for New Site.

STANDINGS AT WEEK 7

(DYS = Department of Youth Service; DYFA = Dangriga Young Football Academy)


Upcoming Week 8 schedule:
Friday, April 13
6:30 p.m. – Wagiya vs Pomona Warriors
8:30 p.m. – Sampson Proper Fix vs Pomona Impacts

