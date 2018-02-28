Stann Creek FA 1st Division Cup Week 2 results

DANGRIGA, Mon. Feb. 26, 2018– The Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) held Week 2 games over the weekend in its 1st Division Cup 2018 tournament.

In game 1 on Friday night, February 23, Silk Grass SG Ballers got the 1-nil win over Dangriga Young Footballers Academy, on a goal by Kenyon Lewis (86’). Game 2 was a 4-2 win for Sampson Proper Fix over Hopkins Ibayani. Goal scorers for Sampson Proper Fix were Aaron Lopez (4’), Wayne Ford (49’), Alton Carr (53’) and Izon Gill (86’); while Hopkins Ibayani goals were by France Nunez (20’) and Norman Nunez (21’).

Only one of the two scheduled games was played on Sunday, and it saw Department of Youth Service Ballers bombing Benguche, 6-0, with goals from Leonard Valdez (9’ & 60’), Brandon Murillo (16’), Keith Francisco (62’), Kowatt Nicholas (73’) and Ramon Olmedo )74’).