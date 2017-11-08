Store owner lost his life for $300

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Mon. Nov. 6, 2017–Amit Moryani, 37, an Indian store owner who resided on Cemetery Street, Orange Walk Town, died after he was shot in the left side of the chest by one of two armed thieves.

Police said that Moryani and his mother were in their store at about 9:00 on Friday night, when the two masked thieves entered. One was armed with a pistol and the other was unarmed. The unarmed thief went to Moryani’s mother and grabbed her bag, which she had on her shoulder. She resisted, and Moryani came from behind the counter to help her. Police said the armed bandit then pointed his gun at them and fired twice. One of the bullets hit Moryani in the chest, and one of the bullets grazed his mother’s head. The thieves then ran out of the store with the bag, which contained $300.

A report on this incident on CTV 3 News, however, said that Moryani set chase behind the robbers as they ran out of his store, into Keyhole Alley. According to the report, when the thieves saw Moryani coming, the thief with the gun fired at him, hitting him in the chest. He was taken to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.