Supa G denied entry into the US

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 23, 2017–Lensford Martinez, a popular Punta artist better known as “Supa G,” was denied entry into the United States today, Thursday.

Our sources in the Immigration Department have revealed that he arrived back home on South West Airlines today because US immigration officers found him inadmissible.

We are told that he admitted to US Immigration that he had performed in that country, which was a violation of his b1/b2 tourist visa.

When we spoke to Supa G tonight, he told us that he was not ready to discuss the matter until he spoke to his manager and the organization that invited him to perform.