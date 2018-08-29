Taiwan donates money to CitCo for traffic lights

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 27, 2018– The Republic of China (Taiwan) has just made a donation to the Belize City Council. This donation comes in the wake of the recent rice donation that Taiwan has given Belize, which stirred controversy in the country. A number of persons accused Taiwan of “dumping” its surplus on Belize.

Mayor Bernard Wagner received the check on Friday morning from First Secretary David Cheng-Wei Wu, on behalf of H.E. Ambassador Charles K.Y. Liu. According to CitCo’s website, the check was given to the council to assist the Traffic Department in buying traffic lights.

During Taiwan president Tsai Ing-Wen’s visit to Belize, City Council members were not invited to any of the events she had participated in, as was detailed in an article in last Friday’s Amandala. In fact, no one from CitCo even attended welcoming ceremonies which took place when the president’s plane landed at Philip Goldson International Airport on August 16.

Apart from that, there were several events which were held in Belize City that CitCo was not a part of.

Relations between Taiwan and Belize should nevertheless be stronger than ever as Taiwan continues to assist Belize financially.