Taximan’s throat sliced by carjacker

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 20, 2017–Ernesto Robinson, 57, a cab operator of Belize City, survived a horrifying attack on Tuesday night, when a man pretending to be looking for a taxi cut him on his face and neck with a knife, then made off with his taxi, crashing it on the highway.

Robinson was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for the injuries he suffered during the jacking. He has since been released.

Meanwhile, the youth believed to have been the carjacker has been apprehended after a hot pursuit by police.

Robinson told police that at about 8:30 on Tuesday night, he was stopped at the junction of Western and Ordonez Avenues in Belize City by a man requesting his taxi service. The man got into the passenger seat behind him, and after Robinson drove off, the passenger took out a knife, cut Robinson on his face, and tried to slice his throat, forcing Robinson to stop and flee. The assailant then commandeered the taxi.

Robinson quickly alerted police, who were on mobile patrol in the area. They saw the speeding car and set chase onto the George Price Highway, as the car thief headed towards Hattieville.

Police caught up with him near Mile 14 on the George Price Highway, where the suspect had lost control of the cab and overturned.

The suspect was immediately taken into police custody and identified as Shawn Rodriguez, 22, of San Ignacio Town, Cayo.

Police charged him with robbery and the use of deadly means of harm. In the courtoom of Magistrate Sharon Fraser today, he pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 7 years.

Rodriquez may also face additional charges for handling stolen goods, taking conveyance without authority, aggravated robbery and damage to property.

When city cops found Robinson’s car, it was extensively damaged and the suspect was found nearby.