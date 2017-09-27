Tennis News – Youth Tournament

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Sept. 19, 2017–This past Saturday (September 16), the Belize Pickwick Club Tennis Courts were filled with kids from ages 7-13 vying in the first competition for the new school year in Orange level and Green level categories. Both levels played round-robin style to increase play time. Fourteen children competed.

In the Green Category, Daniel Musa took first by defeating Errol Ferguson in a tight match, 15-12. Ferguson was awarded the 2nd place medal.

In the Orange Category, first place went to Corbin Avila; second place to Zachary Musa; third place to Sakir Pott; and fourth place to Victoria Quan.

Marked improvement has been seen of these kids’ technical and tactical game, thanks to consistent and daily training by Cuban coach, Maria Ester Rodriguez Luis. Special thanks to the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association for making the presence of the Cuban coach possible.

The Belize Tennis Association congratulates all the children who participated in the tournament; and thanks their parents for their support and dedication.

All junior players from all categories are encouraged to keep on training consistently, as several tournaments are coming up in Belize and regionally.