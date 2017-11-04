UB males and SJCJC females are champions of ATLIB National Volleyball Tournament 2017

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Oct. 29, 2017–The Association of Tertiary Level Institutions of Belize (ATLIB) held its National Volleyball Tournament last Saturday, October 28, at the SJC gym in Belize City.

We would like to thank all athletes, coaches, sports coordinators, staff, administration, medical personnel, referees (BVA), police, media and fans who came out to watch the games. Most certainly they witnessed athletic performances of the highest quality in a spirit of sportsmanship and fair play…

Teams that qualified for the Nationals were: West – UB (University of Belize) males and females; South – IJC (Independence Junior College) males and SCEJC (Stann Creek Ecumenical Junior College) females; Central – SJCJC (SJC Junior College) males and females; and North – CEMJC (Centro Escular Mexico Junior College) males and CJC (Corozal Junior College) females.

Game Scores

Males: Game 1 – CEMJC defeated IJC (2-1) 14-25, 25-22, 15-10; Game 2 – UB def. SJCJC (2-0) 25-23, 25-17; Game 3 (3rd & 4th place) – SJCJC def. IJC (2-0) 25-17, 25-22; Game 4 (1st & 2nd place) – UB def. CEMJC (2-1) 22-25, 25-13, 15-8.

Females: Game 1 – SJCJC def. CJC (2-0) 25-7, 25-13); Game 2 – UB def. EJC (2-0) 25-13, 25-16; Game 3 (3rd & 4th place) – EJC def. CJC (2-0) 25-19, 25-19); Game 4 (1st & 2nd place) – SJCJC def. UB (2-1) 25-19, 23-25, 15-12.

Final Results

Males: 1st place – UB; 2nd CEMJC; 3rd SJCJC; 4th IJC.

Females: 1st place – SJCJC; 2nd UB; 3rd EJC; 4th CJC.

– press release –

(Sports Ed. Note: The female finals must have been one heck of a contest! With UB having taken the male championship, it took 3 sets, and went “down to the wire,” before SJCJC prevailed 25-19, 23-25, 15-12 over UB, thus preventing a UB sweep of the tournament.)