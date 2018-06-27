Unknown Caucasian woman drowns in Hopkins

HOPKINS, Stann Creek District, Mon. June 25, 2018– On Friday at about 6:24 a.m., police discovered the decomposing body of a Caucasian woman on the beach in southern Hopkins. The identity of the woman is unknown, but a police report said that she had long, blonde hair and was wearing a khaki blouse and short, green pants.

The body was found by a diver, but there is no evidence that the deceased woman had been a guest at any hotel in the area. News5, which visited Hopkins, reported that Wednesday was the last time she was seen.

Barbara Moch, a retired American, said that she spoke to the woman on June 20, sometime around 4 p.m. She said that the woman mentioned that she had lost her travelling documents. In a police press brief held today, ACP Joseph Myvette mentioned that it has been reported that she had also asked for clothes and food. Then, around 6 p.m. that same day, she headed towards the beach, and that was the last time she was seen.

Hopkins village council chairman, Ted McKoy, said that no hotels or resorts in the area reported any missing guests, and the community is unsure of where exactly in the village the woman had been staying. It is also unknown where she had travelled from and how long she had been in Belize.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the woman’s body, and it was determined that her death resulted from asphyxia due to drowning. Police say there were no signs of foul play. Their investigation continues, and they are trying to get in contact with Immigration authorities to figure out when exactly the woman came to Belize.