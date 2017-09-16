Virginia Garnett has triplets: Marlon, Malrick and Miracle

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 14, 2017–Triplets are very rarely born in Belize, and a young single mother, Virginia Garnett, 20, considers herself blessed to have given birth to two boys and a girl: Marlon, Malrick and then Miracle. The babies were born healthy at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4, at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH).

Amandala visited the home of Garnett and her babies, where we learned more about her experience.

The happy mom told us that back in April, she went to the clinic to get a check-up and that is when she found out that she was pregnant. However, her mom, Luwiena Garnett, had already suspected that was the case.

Virginia used to help her mom prepare food at their shop in the Gungulung area, but business slowed down a lot and so the shop is no longer in operation.

Luwiena said that Virginia slowed down in her routines; she had been going to her mom’s shop later than she usually did; her face started to get fat; and she became irritable. She also started to fall asleep in the afternoons.

When she went to do her first ultrasound examination, she learned the news that this was no ordinary pregnancy. The person who did the ultrasound said, “Miss, you know you have three babies in you?”

“I told nurse, ‘miss you no di lie, true?’” Virgina recounted.

She said that she was so stunned she could not say anything for minutes.

She had a rather uneventful pregnancy, but two weeks prior to the delivery, she visited the hospital because she was in pain. She was told that it was nothing to worry about and it was because of the weight of the three babies inside of her.

She later delivered the triplets via C-Section, done by Dr. Jose Guerra, and the mother and her babies were declared to be in good health.

According to the KHMH, the triplets weighed an average of 5 pounds. They were kept for a few days for observation and they were discharged in good health, the hospital said.

On Wednesday, Virginia received donations from Santiago Castillo Limited, James Brodie and Company Limited, Grace Kennedy Belize Limited and Price Premier Products. Anyone wishing to help the family can contact them at 661-6926.

Luwiena says that the babies are blessed!

“There is no accident in this!” she asserted.

Virginia is already dreaming of who her babies will become when they are grown: “I think, I pray … to see them grown big. I think in my head, ‘one is judge, one a police or something…’ when they grow older,” she said.