Wife arraigned for stabbing husband to death

SEINE BIGHT, Stann Creek District, Mon. May 29, 2017–Glenn Ramirez, Jr., 31, a father of 5 children and a chef living in Seine Bight, and his wife, Deshawn Martinez Ramirez, 28, would have had their first wedding anniversary on Saturday, but according to police, at about 11:00 on Friday night, she stabbed him to death after they became involved in an argument, reportedly because he did not come home to give her money on time.

Glenn was stabbed once in the left side of the chest, and he died immediately on the road in front of a restaurant in Seine Bight. He was taken to the Southern Regional Hospital morgue, and she was taken into custody.

Today, Monday, Deshawn Ramirez was arraigned at the Independence Magistrate’s Court for murder. She was remanded to the Belize Central Prison until August.

Police said that on Friday night, they responded to a report of a fight in front of a restaurant located in Seine Bight, where they found Glenn Ramirez suffering from a single stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Glenn and Deshawn were arguing in front of the restaurant when the argument escalated into a fight, and Glenn was fatally stabbed.

Glenn’s mother, Agnis Ramirez, 56, told us that police had gone to the house to arrest Glenn and take him to the Belize Central Prison due to $2,000 he owed for child maintenance.

On Friday morning, Glenn went to Dangriga to make the payments and on his return, went home and did not see Deshawn. She was not at home.

Ramirez said that while paying the court the child maintenance fees he owed in order to avoid going to jail was a priority for Glenn, Deshawn was more focused on an anniversary trip to Caye Caulker that she had been planning, and she became angry when Glenn did not go home with the money after he was paid.

She thought that Glenn was having an affair, and she was jealous, but Glenn was not doing that, said his mother. It was the child maintenance stipend that he was trying to pay off.

To help her son, Agnis paid $500 towards the $2000 he owed and to help further, she suggested a family dinner at her house and some drinks for the anniversary, reasoning that next year, when things were better, they could then have the bash.

She said that she talked to her daughter-in-law, but said she was a “good timer,” and did not want to understand.

Glenn went out with his friends, and that was when Deshawn went looking for him. She found him at a restaurant and an argument followed. He told her, “let’s go home,” but she refused and slapped him, and he slapped her in response.

She then picked up a bottle and threw it at him and hit him on the arm, and he in turn threw a bottle at her.

Ramirez told us that witnesses who were there said that Deshawn then ran home and came back, and met him in front of the restaurant, and when he turned around, she stabbed him. A police officer who was at the restaurant eating also saw what happened. After the stabbing, he called the mobile unit and Deshawn was detained, while Glenn’s body was taken to the Southern Regional Hospital.

Witnesses said that the cop’s attention was drawn to the quarrel, but he did not intervene in the fight between the couple.

Agnis Ramirez is angry that the officer did not act immediately and diffuse the situation. She said that the officer knows Glenn, and could have taken him home, and the stabbing maybe could have been prevented.

Agnis Ramirez told us that she is very hurt that Deshawn killed her son. She said that since the death of her son on Friday, she has not eaten nor slept.

Glenn Ramirez, Jr., is survived by his 5 children — 3 daughters and 2 sons with a woman from a previous relationship. He is also survived by 6 brothers and 5 sisters; his mother, Agnes; and his father, Glenn, Sr.

Funeral services are scheduled for next Saturday in Seine Bight.