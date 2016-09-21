Woodrow West’s Honduras Progreso earns dramatic 2-1 home win

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 19, 2016–As bad as things were last Tuesday for Police United at the FFB Stadium, with their 11-0 shellacking from Mexico’s Pachuca in Group E, we have been keeping an eye on our home boy, Woodrow West, who is the starting goalkeeper for Honduras Progreso in Group A of the Scotiabank/CONCACAF Champions League 2016-2017. And the news is much better with Woodrow, whose H. Progreso is still in contention for the top spot in Group A.
Group A includes W. Connection of Trinidad & Tobago, Pumas of Mexico and H. Progreso of Honduras. Pumas had beaten H. Progreso 2-0 in Mexico. But last Thursday night, September 15, as we were going to press, H. Progreso, after being down 1-0, rebounded to defeat Pumas, 2-1, in Honduras. Pumas, still has the edge, having beaten W. Connection 4-2 in Trinidad, while H. Progreso only managed a 1-1 draw with W. Connection in Trinidad. Nevertheless, it was a great victory for West and H. Progreso in front of their Honduran fans.
Pumas, now has 6 pts, H. Progreso has 4 pts, and W. Connection 1 pt. H. Progreso and Pumas each have one game remaining with W. Connection. H. Progreso needs to win at home against W. Connection on September 29 (the same day Police United hosts Olimpia of Honduras), and then hope that W. Connection can get a victory over Pumas in their game on October 20 in Mexico.
Big-Up Belize’s Woodrow West!
