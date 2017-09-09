WW Albert Street Criterium 2017 results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 4, 2017–Here are the results from the September Criterium races held yesterday, Sunday, September 3, on the Albert & Regent Street circuits. Races started at 1:00 p.m. Categories included Weekend Warriors (WW) “C”, “B” and “A,” as well as Cycling Federation of Belize, (CFB) Juniors and Elites.

Weekend Warriors “C” (10 laps): 1st place – Steve Gill (Smart, 28:38); 2nd Taralee Ordonez (Kulture Megabytes); 3rd Kaylen Gillett (Kulture Megabytes); 4th Anthea Sutherland (Team BFSC); and 5th Karl Mahler (unattached).

Weekend Warriors “B” (15 laps): 1st place – Marvin Hyde (unattached, 49:25); 2nd Santino Castillo (Santino’s, st); 3rd Ryan Willoughby (Valvoline); 4th Mark Reid (Santino’s); 5th Gilberto Acosta (Santino’s); 6th Raymond Hyde (Santino’s); 7th Ruthford Cunningham (Spinnaz); and 8th Ian Abraham (Smart). 3 other riders failed to finish.

Weekend Warriors “A” (20 laps): 1st place – Kent Gabourel (Kulture Megabytes, 53:00); 2nd Preston Martinez (Digicell-4G); 3rd Daniel Cano (Santino’s); 4th Jack Sutherland (Digicell-4G); 5th Collet Maheia (Kulture Megabytes); 6th Kenroy Gladden (Kulture Megabytes); 7th Kirk Sutherland (Digicell-4G); 8th Warren Coye (Santino’s); 9th Barney Brown (Scotiabank); 10th Palas Joseph (Lampaz); and 11th Alicia Thompson (Kulture Megabytes), 6 other riders, did not finish.

CFB Juniors (15 laps): 1st place – Joshua Fuller (Smart, 39:38); 2nd Nashen Ysaguirre (Marin/Cabral); 3rd Tariq Leslie; 4th Patrick Williams (Smart); 5th Windell Williams; and 6th Eric Heusner.

CFB Elites (20 laps): 1st place – Ernest Bradley (Digicell-4G Elites, 50:45); 2nd Delawn Abraham; and 3rd Kent Gabourel (Kulture Megabytes). 6 other riders did not finish.