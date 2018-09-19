15-year-old escapes rape attempt by kidnapper

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 17, 2018– On Saturday at about 3 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was walking on Holy Emmanuel Street, going towards La Croix Boulevard, when she was kidnapped and taken to Homeland Memorial Park on the George Price Highway.

Fortunately, she eventually was able to escape her attacker.

As the girl was walking on Holy Emmanuel Street, a white 4-door car stopped about 4 feet away from her with the back door open. A man who was riding a bike on the same side of the street on which she was walking then pushed her into the car, which then sped off.

As the car was travelling, the girl was screaming, so the driver threatened her with a machete so that she would keep quiet. Upon reaching Homeland Memorial Park, at Mile 8 on the George Price Highway, the man took her down a feeder road leading to the burial ground. He then demanded that the girl take off her clothes.

The man proceeded to open the car door and it was then that the girl managed to escape. She ran back up the feeder road onto the street, and then to a neighboring house, where she got assistance.

The girl gave descriptions of the men to the police, and an investigation is currently ongoing.