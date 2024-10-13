23.3 C
Belize City
Sunday, October 13, 2024

Firefighter becomes a paramedic

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 10,...

Ombuds Day 2024

Photo: Major (Ret'd) Herman Gilbert Swazo, Ombudsman...

Belize’s FACB visits Jamaica

Photo: Sharole Carr-Saldivar Chair FACB and Shane...

16 years for rape of child

General16 years for rape of child
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Vicente Cerraras, sentenced

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Oct. 9, 2024

Tonight, Vicente Cerraras, 43, a farmer, is spending his first night of a prison term of 15 years 11 months and 15 days (a 16-year sentence less the 15 days he had spent on remand) for two counts of rape of a child, 14, for which he was convicted in July of this year before a judge in the High Court.

On Monday, July 22, 2024, Justice Nanton found Cerreras guilty of the two counts of rape of a child after overwhelming DNA evidence linked him to the crime scene.

Despite the DNA results that the Crown Prosecutor, Romey Cunningham, was able to present in the trial against him, Cerraras, in his defense, denied raping the minor; but DNA cannot lie, and he was found guilty.

Vicente had raped the minor, 14, on two occasions, on June 27, 2019, and again on August 26, 2019.

This morning, shortly before noon, Cerraras appeared before Justice Candace Nanton in the High Court, where she heard mitigation pleas from his two character witnesses, who were his mother and his church’s pastor, Elario Davis.

Cerraras’ last words to the court were ones of remorse, telling the court he was sorry for what he did, and admitting his guilt.

Cerreras, who was facing a mandatory sentence of 12 years minimum on each count, was sentenced to two 16-year terms, due to the heinous act he committed upon the young girl. However, Justice Nanton ordered that his 2 sentences will run concurrently (they will be served at the same time), and not consecutively; so, in effect he would actually serve 16 years only.

Justice Nanton also took into consideration his 15 days on remand, hence she deducted those days from his sentence, leaving him a prison term of 15 years 11 months and 15 days remaining to be served for the two counts of rape of a child.

In the trial, Cerraras was represented by attorney Ronell Gonzalez, and the Crown was represented by Crown Counsel, Romey Cunningham.

Check out our other content

Firefighter becomes a paramedic

Ombuds Day 2024

Belize’s FACB visits Jamaica

DOE aims to phase out single-use plastic

Repeat traffic offender kills teen on motorcycle

Another fatal motorcycle RTA

Weekend burglaries/robberies

Woman set on fire by common law, who is charged

Jealous officer assaults Jewel’s Olympian

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.