3 busted with 5 lbs. cocaine in Silk Grass

SILK GRASS, Stann Creek District, Wed. Apr. 10, 2019– Three men — Joseph Nolberto, 60, a laborer of Silk Grass; John Mendez, 44, an electrician of Dangriga; and Matthew Williams, 66, a businessman of Orange Walk Town who is originally from Dangriga — were busted with 5 pounds of cocaine during a drug transaction that was being conducted in a house in Silk Grass at about 12:20 yesterday afternoon.

Police said today that Williams and Nolberto have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, and Mendez has been released. Williams and Nolberto await arraignment at the Dangriga Magistrate’s Court.

Police said that they conducted the operation at Joseph Nolberto’s house, based on information they received, and on their arrival, the three men were in the house. Police said that when Nolberto saw them, he picked up a bag and bolted out of the house.

During his flight, he threw the bag into his neighbor’s yard. Police quickly recovered the bag and caught Nolberto. He was brought back and the bag was opened in front of him. Police say it contained two packs of cocaine.

Police then searched Williams’ pickup, which was parked in the yard, and found $39,000 cash and another pack of cocaine weighing two and a half pounds in a panel in the vehicle’s cab.

Police said that the FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit) and the Income Tax Department have been called to conduct their investigation into the large amount of money found in the vehicle.

-police blotter-