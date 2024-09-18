Belize on heightened surveillance for New World Screwworm

28.3 C
Belize City
Friday, September 20, 2024

3 dead in weekend RTAs

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Melva Myeres, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 16, 2024

Three persons lost their lives as a result of three separate road traffic accidents that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 14, the first fatal RTA occurred at Mile 14 on the George Price Highway in the vicinity of Grans Farm, where Melva Myers, 64, of Blackman Eddy Village, Cayo District, lost her life.

According to reports, Myers was en route to Belize City with her daughter, when the vehicle in which they were travelling overturned after her daughter made an attempt to overtake a pickup truck. Myers died at the scene, while her daughter, Tiffany Licona, 30, suffered various injuries. Three minors were inside the vehicle as well, but they sustained only minor injuries.

Several hours later, another traffic accident claimed the life of a woman in southern Belize. This incident occurred near Georgetown, Stann Creek District, when the woman lost control of the pickup truck in which she was traveling. The woman, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene.

The final fatal accident occurred hours later on Hopkins Road near the Savannah View Restaurant and Uno Gas Station in Stann Creek District, and claimed the life of a male person identified as Amaad Arana of Hopkins.

It was reported that Arana was riding a motorcycle with another person – Tkeejan Martinez, also of Hopkins – and attempted to make a left turn into Savannah View Restaurant when the bike collided with an SUV. When police arrived at the scene, they saw the motorcycle lying in a roadside drain.

Arana and Martinez were taken to the Southern Regional Hospital, where Arana passed away the following morning.

The SUV driver provided police with a urine sample for testing.

