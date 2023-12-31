33rd Krem New Year’s Day Cycling Classic

Photo: Derrick Chavarria, Elite Males Krem Classic 2023 champion

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 28, 2023

“Another year’s gone by; the New Year’s almost here;” and once again it is time to lead-out the New Year with another big, monster sporting event – the 33rd riding of the Annual Krem New Year’s Day Cycling Classic, “organized by KREM Radio under the regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the Cycling Federation of Belize (CFB)”.

On the morning of Monday, January 1st, the Open Elite, U-23 and Masters (including 4/5) race starts at 9:00 a.m. from the Santa Elena Border Corozal. The Junior/Youth and Women races take off from the Town Hall in Orange Walk Town at 9:30 and 9:35 a.m., respectively. And of course, all the races culminate at the big FINISH line corner of Central American Boulevard and Mahogany Street in Belize City.

As always, motorists are asked to exercise caution on the highways and consider the safety of our athletes in training and especially on race day, January 1.

The north is under stress right now with the sugar standoff, but hopefully the hostilities will have ended or be on pause on New Year’s Day for all parties to enjoy the spectacle of our cycling athletes in fierce competition.

Who will win? That’s always the big question that nobody can answer with certainty. What is certain, though, is that there will be many big station prizes to be won along the way, and it is highly unlikely that any one rider can take them all. So, there may be many winners of station prizes, ten of them in the Elite race being for $1,000.00 each, but there will only be one champion of the race for each category.

The reigning Krem Classic champion for 2023 is Derrick Chavarria for the Elite Males, and Kaya Cattouse for the Elite Females.

All the big-name cyclists, including past champions and young hopefuls will be ready to ride on New Year’s morning. As usual, some foreigners are expected.

The official starting list will be finalized at a CFB meeting tonight when registrations for the race will be completed.

Have fun, and safe riding, folks!