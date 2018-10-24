4 Belize City residents busted with weed, cocaine and over $12,000

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Oct. 19, 2018– Four Belize City residents — Andrew Hepburn, Shane Flowers, Anthony Gilharry and Lisha Ramirez — have been arrested and charged jointly with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply to others, and Hepburn was additionally charged with drug trafficking.

The four persons have all been detained pending arraignment for the offences at the Belize City Magistrate’s Court.

The men were busted in Hepburn’s house, located on Albert Street, at about 2:30 yesterday afternoon. Police said that they went to Hepburn’s house to search for illegal items and during that search they found 10 pounds of cannabis, 3 ounces of cocaine, 6 ounces of blue pills, and $12,580 in cash.

At the time of the house search, Hepburn and the three other accused were present, and they were all arrested.