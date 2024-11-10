Cory Williams wins Caribbean Cycling championship, Derrick Chavarria wins 2nd in U-23 category

Photo: (Top l-r) Kyle Domingo and Gasman Jones

(Bottom l-r) Peter Perez, and Charles Brown

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 6, 2024

Tonight, a group of four men, including a police officer, all of the Fabers Road area, are on remand at the Belize Central Prison for the Monday morning murder of taxi driver, Shawn Albert Ortiz Campbell.

The four men have been identified as Kyle Nobert Stephon Domingo, 35, a resident of #7766 Madam Liz Avenue; Gasman Gilmore Jones, 28, a resident of #7589 Rio Bravo Crescent; Charles Alexander Brown, 47, an LIU worker of #7747 Madam Liz Avenue; and police officer, Constable Peter Jamal Jeremy Perez, 23, a resident of #7589 Río Bravo Crescent, Fabers Road area.

On Monday, November 4, 2024 at about 5:30 a.m., police received reports of a fatal stabbing, and went to the KHMH Accident & Emergency Section, where they saw a dark-complexioned man lying motionless on a bed, with an apparent stab wound to the left side of his chest.

The man was later identified to police by his common-law wife to be Shawn Albert Ortiz Campbell, 43, a Belizean taximan of #19 Fern Lane, Belize City.

A subsequent investigation by police revealed that on Monday, November 4, 2024, sometime around 3:00 a.m., while Campbell and Aston Lewis were leaving Stephen’s Place after socializing, Campbell was stabbed by one of four men.

Campbell was rushed to the KHMH for medical treatment, and was pronounced dead at 4:50 a.m.

Police later processed the murder scene, where a Scenes of Crime technician took pictures of a green Toyota Camry vehicle with license plate BCD-9380.

Polis also recovered and viewed surveillance footage from Stephen’s Place which showed the four male persons who attacked Campbell.

According to police, when PC Perez was asked whether he would allow them to interview him, he said no.

Police also said that Jones and Brown let the officers interview them, and Kyle Domingo was interviewed and gave a statement under caution to police on Tuesday night, November 5, 2024, at about 9:00 p.m., less than a day after the murder.

The group of men appeared at around 10:00 this morning before a Magistrate in Court #7. Senior Counsel, Simeon Sampson is representing Perez, the police officer, and Jones. The other two men remain unrepresented.

The sitting Magistrate read all four men a charge of murder for the Monday, November 4, 2024, stabbing of Campbell, which occurred on Jaguar Avenue.

The sitting Magistrate explained to the group that no plea would be taken from them, and no bail could be offered, due to the indictable nature of the offense, and so they were all remanded to the Belize Central Prison until January 6, 2024.

Domingo asked the sitting Magistrate if he could get a copy of the facts of the case, and that’s when the Magistrate ordered that each defendant be provided with a copy of the facts of the case, which they received immediately.

Before the men’s arraignment concluded, Domingo was informed that the court record showed that he owed the court $500 for a fine he had been ordered to pay after being convicted during the pandemic for an SOE charge of attending a restricted event which occurred on November 14, 2020.

Domingo appeared shocked over the conviction and outstanding fine, and told the court he thought that charge had been thrown out.

Charles Brown was also told that he was in debt to the court for the sum of $305 plus.

Each defendant in debt to the court was informed that while on remand they could serve a brief period in prison in lieu of payment of their fines, and they agreed to do so.