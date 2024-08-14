Benny’s Hurricanes win 4th BEBL championship

32.2 C
40+ Belizean students receive Taiwanese scholarships

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 12, 2024

44 Belizean students will further their educational journey in the Republic of China (Taiwan), as they were recipients of scholarships through the Embassy during an orientation ceremony on Saturday, August 10.

At the ceremony, 26 scholarship recipients were granted through the Taiwan MOFA Scholarship, and 18 by the Taiwan ICDF Scholarship. From the entire group, half of the awardees will go through a mandatory Mandarin Chinese course before pursuing their program of choice.

The students will focus on the following fields: digital media, international affairs, finance, sustainable energy, tropical agriculture, public health, computer science, and information technology.

Ambassador to Belize from the Republic of China (Taiwan), Lily Li-Wen Hsu expressed her congratulations to the recipients and noted that the scholarship programs empower young Belizeans. She said she hopes that after being equipped with the knowledge and skills needed, they will contribute to the development of Belize.

Present at the ceremony was Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize, who emphasized that the purpose of advanced education is more than finding a job, but rather, pursuing liberal, social, and economic development in a nation. Also, asking questions, as critical thinking is the way for people to become problem-solvers, and thus help build Belize’s national resilience.

Also present was Minister of Education, Hon. Francis Fonseca, who wished the recipients all the best.

