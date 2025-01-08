27 Cross Country Cycling champions honored at CFB gala

26.7 C
5 Belizeans honored by King Charles

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: 3 of 5 Belizean honored: Phillippa Noreen Fairweather (top); Dr. Marcelino Avila and Lucilo Enrique Alcoser

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Jan. 3, 2025

Five Belizeans were included on the 2025 New Year Honours list of His Majesty, King Charles of England.

Former Lands Commissioner and NEMO Coordinator, Phillippa Noreen Fairweather is the sole person to be honored with the OBE (The Order of the British Empire), which is the second highest honor bestowed by the British Empire

The four other honorees, receiving the MBE, which is the third highest ranking honor bestowed by the British Empire, are:

Dr. Marcelino Avila, who currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Galen University. He previously held the role of Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister and has been honored for his contributions to public service.

Gregoria Aragon and Lucilo Enrique Alcoser were honored for their service to the community and contribution to the music industry.

Lastly, Rudolph Bernard Coye will be recognized for his distinguished service in the tourism industry.

Traditionally, the honors range from Commander (CBE) to Officer (OBE) and Member (MBE), and are bestowed by His Majesty the King following recommendations from the Prime Minister and senior government ministers.

