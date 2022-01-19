74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Home Sports 50% return of fans allowed at sporting events, says NSC
Sports

50% return of fans allowed at sporting events, says NSC

201

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022– In a press release dated Friday, January 14, the National Sports Council of Belize (NSC) revealed its updated “Guidelines for Fan Attendance at All Sporting Events,” whereby some fans will now be allowed to attend games.

After just over a year and a half ban on all sporting activity in its stadiums across Belize due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NSC had lifted the ban on competitions at its facilities with a press release on October 19 of 2021 listing its “Guidelines for the Return to Competitive Contact Sport;” but among the Covid protocols listed was one guideline stipulating that “No fans” were to be allowed inside the stadiums for the competitions.

Since late November of last year, the Belize District 1st Division Amateur tournament has been featuring games on Saturdays at the MCC Grounds in Belize City; and the same has reportedly been occurring in other districts, all being restricted to the “no fan” rule. Meanwhile, the National Amateur Women League (NAWL), which kicked off its tournament with games across the country on November 7, and the FFB Top League (PLB still in Limbo) which started on October 23 and played all games at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, have both completed their tournaments before Christmas, all the games being played to empty stadiums.

So now, it was refreshing news for football fans last Friday, January 14, at least for those who got the news on time, when the NSC released its “Guideline for Fan Attendance at All Sporting Events” wherein it stipulated that “effective 15 January 2022,” “All approved sporting events will return to 50% fan attendance.” Further conditions include “proof of immunization against Covid to be allowed entrance” and “fans must be seated; absolutely no standees allowed.”

The new 50% allowance of fan attendance coincided with the kickoff this past weekend of the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) National Elite Youth Championships for U17 Men, U17 Women, U20 Men and U20 Women, which are being played in stadiums across the country.

Previous articleNew CEO at MOHW; new Deputy Governor at Central Bank
Next articleOur country’s name is Belize, please!

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

FFB announces new Director of Competitions

BELMOPAN, Mon. Jan. 10, 2022-- As the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) prepares to start its football tournaments for the year 2022, we are...
Read more
Sports

Orange Walk F.A. 1st Division semifinals on Sunday

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Tues. Jan. 11, 2022-- The Orange Walk Football Association (OWFA) 1st Division Amateur 2021-22 Opening Tournament regular season ended on December...
Read more
Sports

Belize District F.A. 1st Division football returns to the MCC

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Jan. 11, 2022-- It felt really great to be back and able to see football rolling again after 3 weeks pause...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Mandatory US$18 travel insurance for tourists

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced a new travel insurance mandate last Thursday in a press release. The...
Read more

Legal Year 2022 commences 

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- The opening of the new legal year 2022-2023 took place this morning with a virtual commencement exercise coordinated...
Read more

PUC extends deadline for comments on electricity rate increase 

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- On Friday, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) extended the deadline for public consultation on the proposed electricity rate...
Read more

Customs officer, 43, dies in RTA

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022-- A Belize City man lost his life in a traffic accident that occurred on the George Price Highway...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Bad timing, CEOs?

Editorial
Mon. Jan. 17, 2022 The recent Cabinet reshuffle, with the principal focus on the beleaguered Ministry of Health and Wellness, which experienced great unease and...
Read more

A reshuffling of portfolios

Editorial
On January 10, the Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, switched the portfolios of some members of his Cabinet, and to the glee of many,...
Read more

Check your compass, Blue Captain

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 9, 2022 An important piece of equipment for sea goers, especially on long voyages, is a compass, because when a bad storm hits,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
On Sunday morning when I checked my e-mail, I saw that Elma Whittaker Augustine had mailed me the day before to say that her...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper