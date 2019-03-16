91st Baron Bliss Harbour Regatta

BELIZE CITY, Tue. Mar. 12, 2019– On Sunday, March 10, Belize City Harbour was the venue of the 91st Baron Bliss Regatta under the patronage of Governor General His Excellency Sir Colville Young. Principal Race Officer was Captain (N) Elton Bennett, and Signal Officer Lt (jg) Hernandez of the Belize Coast Guard. Safety and Course Management was also by Belize Coast Guard.

The weather provided a steady 22kt wind from the south east. The usual traditional course is set at the shallower northern edge of the harbor, and the waves spawned in the deeper part of the harbor were arriving white-capped and rolling.

Entered were:

Bosuns x two: Winning was “Seagull’ with Denis DuQuesnay (Sea Scouts) at the helm.

Multihull x two: Winning “Dart 16” with Keith Hardwick (Ladyville Sailing Club – LSC) at helm.

Lasers x five: First Place – Trent Hardwick (LSC); Second Place – Nigel Rosado (Corozal Bay Sailing Club – CBSC); Honourable Mention – Teoni Harris (Caye Caulker Sailing Club – CCSC), Darwin Catzim and Devaughan Morrison (CBSC).

Optimist x Ten: First Place – Adyaneiri “Susie” Teck (CBSC); Second Place – Kennard Tillett (Gales Point Sailing Club – GPSC); Third Place – Jervis Usher (GPSC); Youngest Female – Mercedes Beckles (CBSC); Youngest Male – Sneljdeir Tec (CCSC).

Sand Lighters: “The Vintage Pair” are the only remaining sand lighters from a bygone era. “Radio,” built in the year 1885, and “United” were both extensively refurbished, in the weeks prior to the regatta. While last minute issues were rectified, both vessels stayed at home port, perhaps due to the strong wind. With both scheduled races postponed, the owners have agreed to set a date for a race to be announced.

The strong wind also hampered several novice sailors entering “Lasers” and “Optimist.”

Decision to race rests with the sailor and, indeed, the parents/guardians of child sailors. One multihull “Hobie 18” with an experienced crew de-masted with rigging failure while getting into start position.

Main sponsors for the regatta are: Baron Bliss Trust, Office of the Governor General, Bowen and Bowen.

Special thanks to Belize Sailing Association (National Authority and Full Member of the World Governing Body for Sailing) for continued technical support and management of the “National Ranking System” for Optimist and Laser sailors.

The Baron Bliss Harbour Regatta Committee (BBHRC) will reconvene for the 92nd Regatta on Monday, March 25, at the Bliss Institute at 5:30 p.m., inviting those wishing to take part in planning and organization.

The 92nd Baron Bliss Regatta is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2020.

(Contact: Alan Usher, Regatta Secretary at +501 631-8470.)