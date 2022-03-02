74 F
Belize City
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Home General A string of shootings in the city
General

A string of shootings in the city

Within a period of less than twenty-four hours, more than four persons were wounded by gunshots.

SourceCharles Gladden
220

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022– A string of shooting incidents were reported to police over the weekend.

The first reported incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, February 24. At about 2:28 p.m., 18-year-old Joshua Jones was leaving a residence on Central American Boulevard along with a companion of his, when a gunman rode up towards both Jones and his companion and fired several gunshots in the direction of the men.

The apparent assailant then fled from the scene through Matura Street. Jones, who was wounded as a result of the gunfire, was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), where he was listed in a stable condition

Later that day, 36-year-old Ralph McField and 20-year-old Jovanni Gabourel were shot at around 7:00 p.m.

According to initial reports, both McField and Gabourel were standing in front of the Mount Olives Seventh Day Adventist Church when a white van passed by and several gunshots were fired by the occupants of that van. Both McField and Gabourel were wounded in the lower part of their bodies.

One person has been detained in connection to that shooting.

On that same night, at another location, 43-year-old David Tillett was shot in the lower part of his body while socializing in front of a car wash located on Vernon Street. Reports suggest that while Tillet was socializing at the carwash, an unknown gunman emerged from Magazine Road and fired several shots at him.

His assailant then ran towards Cemetery Road and escaped.

Tillett was transported to the KHMH, where he was admitted and is listed in a stable condition.

Following those shooting incidents on Thursday, eighteen-year-old Leonard Castro, a local fisherman, was shot in the elbow on Friday. Castro was at a house in an alley on Lakeview Street in the vicinity of Banak Street in Belize City when a barrage of bullets was fired at him, but he quickly ran towards Lakeview Street and he escaped from further harm.

Castro was taken to the KHMH, where he was treated for an injury to his elbow that he sustained during the shooting. He is listed in a stable condition.

Police have yet to determine the motive for the shooting.

“Every shooting within the country of Belize is of grave concern to us. Whether a person was hit or not, it is very concerning, and in this case, Mr. Castro was injured. Thankfully, he’s in stable condition, but we have patrols in that area. We have officers actually doing foot patrols also in that zone,” said Communications Director for the Belize Police Department, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood.

Police have not indicated as yet whether previous attempts have been made on Castro’s life.

Previous articleHeads of Government to discuss CSME advancement
Next articleDead man found behind Port identified

RELATED ARTICLES

General

Economy on the rebound, says IMF

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022-- As was reported in last Friday’s issue of the AMANDALA, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its preliminary...
Read more
General

Did the police get false reports from criminals?

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022-- A series of shooting incidents were reported in Belize City over the weekend—with some of those incidents being...
Read more
General

Dead man found behind Port identified

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022-- The dead man whose body was found with gunshot wounds in the water behind the Port of Belize...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Economy on the rebound, says IMF

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022-- As was reported in last Friday’s issue of the AMANDALA, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its preliminary...
Read more

Did the police get false reports from criminals?

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022-- A series of shooting incidents were reported in Belize City over the weekend—with some of those incidents being...
Read more

Dead man found behind Port identified

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022-- The dead man whose body was found with gunshot wounds in the water behind the Port of Belize...
Read more

A string of shootings in the city

General
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022-- A string of shooting incidents were reported to police over the weekend. The first reported incident occurred on Thursday...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Pandemic woes: from Covid to Putin

Editorial
Sun. Feb. 27, 2022 It is a foregone conclusion among most international experts that in the aftermath of current events in Eastern Europe, where Russia’s...
Read more

That compassionate capitalism ship didn’t stop here

Editorial
Plus Television’s Louis Wade, a pastor, stated on his morning show recently that he was not a socialist, and that he believes in compassionate...
Read more

Hacia dónde, Belize? ¿Un compromiso con la mediocridad?

Editorial
Domingo 20 de febrero de 2022 El público deportivo de Belize tiene hambre de éxito, algo de lo que sentirse orgulloso en la escena internacional....
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
This Monday morning I decided to visit the KREM Television studio in order to give a little moral support to Ya Ya Marin Coleman,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
One of the most interesting things Charlie Good told me was that he had been on the payroll of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
There are many, many extraordinary stories of cruelty, greed, barbarism, megalomania and heroism in the history of Latin American politics. One such story is...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper