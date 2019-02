ABL Opening weekend results

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 28, 2019– Youth basketball is in full swing at the SJC Gym, where the Ahmadiyya Basketball League (ABL) tipped off its 2019 tournament yesterday with 15 games played, 5 each in the U-15, U-19 and U-23 categories.

Here are the results in the respective tournament categories:

U-15 results

Game 1 – ABC Academy (A team) over Belama Gators, 36-34. Jefferson Gonzales 20 pts for ABC; Ahmad Patnett 9 pts for Gators. Game 2 – Northside Defenders over ABS Hard Rock, 40-31. Leon Flowers 14 pts for Northside; Kervin Moody 7 pts for ABS. Game 3 – Hurricanes Jr. over ABC Academy (B team), 57–13. Kamal Ford 27 pts for Hurricanes Jr.; Adrian Cruz 6 pts for ABC (B). Game 4 – Los Lagos Lakers over Maya Man Warriors, 48–19. Jahrem Morris 18 pts for Los Lagos; Sanjay Baltazar 6 pts for Maya Man. Game 5 – Future Shock over Electric Avenue Ballers, 46–37. Leroy Betson 16 pts for Future Shock; Daniel Godoy 20 pts for EAB.

U-19 results

Game 1 – PG over Orange Walk Ballers, 32–22. Tyrelle Garbutt 14 pts for PG; Heng Higinio 9 pts for Orange Walk. Game 2 – King’s Park Raiders over Orange Walk Crusaders, 33-17. Tahj Hemmans 11 pts for King’s Park; Winston Collins 6 pts for Crusaders. Game 3 – Dream Team over Rockstone Flames, 42-39. Ashton Alvarez 10 pts for Dream Team; Kevon Lourie 15 pts for Rockstone. Game 4 – North Side Ballers over Tropic Air Defenders, 39–36. Aaron Young 15 pts for Northside; Raheem Baptist 8 pts for Tropic Air. Game 5 – Third World Ballers over PG, 37-32. Kerdel Tench 13 pts for Third World; Tyrel Garbutt 16 pts for PG.

U-23 results

Game 1 – Gorilla Cuts over DHC Mad Dogs, 66–31. Clency Lopez 15 pts for Gorilla Cuts; Karl Polonio 12 pts for DHC Mad Dogs. Game 2 – Milpa Boys over Orange Court Generals, 40–35. Lindsey Young 20 pts for Milpa; Shaquille Crawford 8 pts for Orange Court. Game 3 – Hopkins Invaders over Jr. Lend Ballers, 56–25. Nayib Casimiro 20 pts for Hopkins; Enrique Bernardez 6 pts for JLB. Game 4 – 501 Falcons over Furyans, 38–23. Llewelyn Gentle 10 pts for Falcons; Alpius Cruz 14 pts for Furyans. Game 5 – Benguche Flames over Tiger Sharks Jr., 38–36. Raheem Thurton 14 pts for Benguche; Shaqueem Valario 9 pts for Tiger Sharks Jr.