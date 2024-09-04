Belize City Council Flag Raising Ceremony

30.6 C
Accident at Port

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Cargo floating that was inside the container

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 2, 2024

Over the weekend a mishap at the Port of Belize caused a towhead and its container to topple over the bridge at the Port of Belize and land in the sea.

The incident transpired on Sunday, September 1, and while it is uncertain what may have happened to cause the towhead along with other pieces of equipment to fall into the water, thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.

However, in the aftermath of the incident, video footage of what took place was circulated on social media, causing some alarm. One social media post shows other workers attempting to save the towhead driver, who was inside the towhead when it plunged into the water, by assisting him to cling onto a rope.

Other images online show many items being damaged by the water.

Amandala contacted Commissioner of the Belize Port Authority, Kaylon Young, who declined to comment, as an investigation is being carried out to determine what transpired.

“Our investigation team is still investigating the incident, and I need to give them sufficient time to collect the relevant information and submit a report to my office,” he said.

Young confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

