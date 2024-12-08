“A star is born!” – National Youth Awards 2024

Photo: Photo of group on Tuesday in the Leigh Richardson Building in Belmopan observing the 35th anniversary of the CRC

by Orlando Pulido

SANTA ELENA TOWN, Cayo District, Wed. Dec. 4, 2024

The voices of Belizean children can be heard across the landscape. This is thanks to Belize signing an international document over three decades ago.

Belize commemorated the 35th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Belmopan on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. This was done in partnership with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and partner Ministries such as the Ministry of Human Development and the Ministry of Education.

Photo: Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Minister of Human Development, Families and Indigenous Affairs, signed an enlarged document on December 3, 2024, recommitting Action for children in Belize, and commemorating the Thirty-Fifth Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child CRC.

In her keynote address, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia, Minister of Human Development, Families, and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, said that Belize has had an unwavering commitment to the CRC, which continues to guide and inspire the development of policies and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Belizean children.

Hon. Garcia highlighted some of the accomplishments since the CRC was ratified in 1989. These were mainly in the legislative reforms to protect children. For example, the Families and Children Act (FACA) of 1998 established the legal framework that emphasizes the rights of children and families, “forming a cornerstone for Belize’s alignment with the CRC.”

Then came the Criminal Code Amendments of 2014 that introduced gender-neutral protections for children and expanded the definitions of abuse and exploitation. The Evidence Act Amendments of 2017 facilitated child-friendly court proceedings, allowing children to testify without experiencing trauma. Most recently, this year the Road Map to Ending Child Marriage and Early Unions came into effect through the Marriage Act, which increased the legal age of marriage from 16 to 18 years.

Photo: In her welcoming address on Tuesday, Her Excellency Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, noted that three variables were affecting Belize.

In her welcoming address on Tuesday, Her Excellency Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, noted that three megatrends were affecting Belize. According to Mai, there are 2,557 fewer children now, with ages ranging from less than a year to four years old, when compared to 2020. (This trend will have implications for budgets.) There is also climate change, which made 2024 “the hottest on record.” Also, Artificial Intelligence (AI) poses risks and opportunities, said Mai.

In her presentation, Dian Castillo Maheia, CEO in the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, spoke about the website for the 501 Academy, which can be reached at 501academy.edu.bz or access501. This website has a wealth of resources, including curriculum development and the history and culture of Belize.

As explained by the Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia on Tuesday, on the CRC route, challenges remain. “Strengthening resource allocation, addressing child poverty, and enhancing child protection mechanisms are critical to sustaining and amplifying these gains. These efforts will ensure that Belize continues to be a regional model for the progressive realization of children’s rights under the CRC,” she said.

Photo: Audience members in the Leigh Richardson Building on Tuesday commemorating the Thirty-Fifth Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Along the way of the CRC, UNICEF has been a constant partner for Belize. Stephanie Daniels, UNICEF’s Communication Officer, told Amandala that UNICEF has had a presence in Belize since 1954 and opened an office in 1981. The role of UNICEF has been to provide technical support and financial resources to ensure “that what is needed is available for the Government to meet these [CRC] commitments.”