Gales Point Manatee Preschool and Primary School rehabilitation

by Colin Hyde

It was the hope of the section of Belize that believes homosexual attraction is a matter of choice, the section that believes that people would actually choose to fall in love with persons of the same sex, that Section 53 would have gone to a referendum, or at the least to the House, not be decided on by the courts. Well, there are winds blowing off the Caribbean that could put us smack dab on top of Independence Hill, for a revisit of the CJ Benjamin decision to legalize that other “it”. Compassionate brother that I am, I feel for those in the House who wouldn’t want to vote on this. And, oh dear, some were spoiling to get on with the Equal Opportunities Bill, having cleared Section 53; and now, thanks to a change in the wind, they might have to clear that shoal again.

Most everyone knew this agenda was going to bok, because they wanted too much. I am happy for most of the gains the agenda has made, particularly that most of us now recognize, as difficult as it is to understand, that some of us are of a different inclination. Some things in this world we have to accept. We know there’s a greater being than us because nobody here could have conceived the big bang. Congratulations to all who have learned to mimic what they see in nature, and passed on what they have learned.

Talking bok, I don’t know if D Trump is the best president for the Americans – forget what we think and how we feel; it’s not our game – but I know that he would not be president of the USA if Mrs. Harris, despite not having a white parent, despite running dead last when several Democrats contested to be the Democratic candidate to run for president in 2020, hadn’t gone so deep into the agenda that overturned Leviticus.

So, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) has reversed its position on gaydom! Immediately, when I learned that, I wondered on which island in the Caribbean our Ms. Lisa is sitting as judge. She who encouraged Caleb to kick down fence, if she’s in T &T, she’ll have to follow the law if an aggressive gay refuses to confine their activities to their closet, and the gendarmes bring him before her. If she hasn’t read the law, it’s a whopping FIVE years for the recalcitrant.

In the opinion piece by Mykel Hilliard in Gaye Magazine, “Trinidad and Tobago Recriminalizes Homosexuality; All Citizens Subject to 5 Years in Prison for Anal Sex”, Hilliard said Court of Appeal justices reviewing the 2018 ruling that struck down a law banning gay sex, said: “Judges cannot change the law…We give effect to Parliament’s intention…. It is, therefore, left to Parliament to repeal the criminalization of buggery and the related offense of gross indecency by legislation. It is an emotive issue which engages vibrant discussion in the court of public opinion.” Hayayai, in T&T the law stops men and women from doing it too. I knew it, I knew they were working on the wrong side too.

In Rob Salerno’s piece in Erasing 76 Crimes, “How Trinidad lost the right to gay sex”, he said

“there were some warning signs on the horizon. In 2023, Jamaica’s Supreme Court upheld its sodomy laws, finding they were protected by a ‘savings clause’ in the country’s constitution, which protects pre-independence laws from constitutional scrutiny. Last year, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ high court issued a baffling ruling upholding its sodomy laws.”

What stood out for me in Salerno’s commentary was the statement, “Both major parties in T&T have been pretty proudly homophobic – the opposition even more than the party that’s been in government through the entire case.” Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised if Rob is lying. There’s a page from the Zionist book that the Gays have co-opted. So the Zionists holler “anti-Semitism” if you question them when they do atrocious things; so the Gays, to defend their cause, holler “homophobic” to knock down anyone who questions them.

Seriously, I don’t think our crowd here has anything to fear. It seems there’s a hefty gay population in Belize. It must be the pirate ancestry. Both major parties here are big time huggers. No sir, there’s no big homophobia here. I’m not guessing; I bring proof. People who are believed to be gay or sympathetic to the agenda have enjoyed great success at the polls.

It is true that no bold gay has made it to the House of Representatives thus far. The gap there might be simply because they haven’t tested the waters. But maybe it is that the pass holds only if we are sly about that mischief. And really, what’s for the bedroom or closet should remain there.

Ah, having lost, our gay gene deniers have nothing to lose, so they will smell an opportunity here to mount a challenge and force this issue to the House. I said I feel for those who would be squirming if they have to vote. Ah, they could escape entirely if good sense prevails. I say, those who would bring that pressure would be well advised leaving well enough alone. The odds are overwhelmingly with the Benjamin ruling. A House vote, which odds-on would be in their favor, might set them to thinking that they really kud kik down fence fu true.

Local lawyers complaining about foreign judges again

A Channel 7 clip said three new non-Belizean magistrates were sworn in, and the Association of Defense Attorneys hollered “foul”, accused the government of “foreignization of the Belize Judiciary”. 7 said the attorneys’ release said no local lawyers have been hired to serve on the High Court in the last 5 years, and there are local magistrates in every strata and a pool of around 200 local lawyers ready to serve. 7 said the release said, “While our Association welcomes our brothers and sisters from the Caribbean and the Commonwealth countries, charity begins at home where there are competent, qualified and experienced legal professionals available.”

These people don’t know what they want. Wasn’t it just the other day that we heard from this same association that the pay for judges isn’t sufficient to attract local lawyers for the job? Thank you, foreign judges; we know our pay is not as good as what you would make elsewhere, but I’m sure that living in our wonderful country is a mighty incentive. Some people around here only follow the money.

It could be that this association is just going through the motions, swinging the lumber to please a little segment of their membership. We’ve watched the Americans long enough, so we know how the lobby thing works. As long as a little group or a favorite in the ranks demands attention, the entire body moves on it. So it goes; tomorrow it might be a next group that has a little agenda. I can’t thank the government enough for not giving in to their pestering.

All the poor people of this country want is justice. We had locals sitting at the top, and we weren’t satisfied about what we were getting. And we all know why. When the judge is local, the local lawyers crowd them, want to get friendly; and maybe the most difficult part for local judges is that everybody knows everybody here, and how could I forget the obtrusive ministers. Their education and their oath and the robes and wigs they wear don’t make lawyers and judges immune to bias and basic human feelings. It’s just too much pressure in a small country.

Now I can kwaaril with Rodwell

Minister Rodwell is the only one of the more than 80 candidates who contested the last general election that I have had friendly conversations with. At the risk of losing someone I can talk with – yes, naturally there is some partiality here – you know what has to be said has to be said. You can’t cut too much slack for people in leadership. God and country must always be at the fore. I think I’ve waited long enough on this something.

I was very disappointed when there were reports of Rado choosing to entertain a drag race for some young ones on the Southern or Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway. It’s natural that some of our youth will get excited after watching movies that glorify American youth expressing themselves. We don’t need anyone to tell us about how teenagers behave. Anyone who wasn’t asleep during the teen phase knows that is the most reckless age. The US was giving away passes hand over fist, and especially affiliates of a minister could have made their way over the Rio Grande to participate in that wild racing to satisfy that itch that they had.

I don’t think we can stop people if they drag race on a private property. But we should pass a law that in the event of an accident, if it is found that injured persons were drag racing, their injuries will NOT be treated at a public hospital. The Social Security already has it in their laws that they will only assist with injuries that occur on the job; and while I think that law should be revised, I support it when we’re talking craziness. It hurts to make such a harsh recommendation. Sometimes you can’t avoid tough.

Maybe it’s timely that I get in my objection, because I have this strong suspicion that the new CEO at Transport is also a speed hound. He makes a lot of speeches about our drinking, but I am yet to hear him thoroughly lambast speeding. If we’re going to tame our highways, it begins with containing the foot that rests on the accelerator. We’re off on the wrong leg if we entertain drag racing.